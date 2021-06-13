When Radhika Apte Said That She Was Truly Inspired By Rajinikanth; Called Him A 'marvel'

Radhika Apte has made a name for herself in Bollywood and all around the world due to her performances. The actor, however, remains in awe of one of India’s biggest actors who has also become a global icon today. This is none other than Rajinikanth. She has worked with him in one Tamil film called Kabali and after that spoke about how inspiring Rajinikanth was as an actor and an individual. In 2018, Radhika Apte had sat down for an interview with Bollywood Hungama where she had spoken about her experience of working with Rajinikanth and why he was such a huge inspiration to her.

When Radhika Apte was "truly inspired" by Rajinikanth

The interviewer had asked Radhika Apte about her then-upcoming film Kabali with Rajinikanth and how it had become a bit of an event with people in India and all around the world getting really excited for its release. Radhika Apte had laughed and said that she was not surprised to see the hype that surrounded the film. She had said that the craze surrounding Rajinikanth was not something that surprised her and she was in awe of the actor. She had said she just marvelled at the phenomenon that was Rajinikanth.

Radhika Apte had revealed that she was thoroughly impressed by Rajinikanth’s popularity, career and work ethics. She had said that the way he worked and handled himself was what she admired about him the most, which inspired her as well. She had shared that she had only good wishes for the legendary actor and hoped that his success and popularity only increased.

Speaking about Rajinikanth’s fan-following, Radhika Apte had shared that when they shot for the film, they usually did so in cut off places and a lot of the shooting was done in Malaysia, but still fans would find their way to the set and try to get a glimpse of Rajinikanth. She had revealed that the superstar would stand there calmly, letting his fans get a glimpse of him and wave out to every group of people individually, making everyone feel involved and special. Radhika had also said that she would be sitting reading a book but would quietly steal glances to see what Rajinikanth was doing and how he was dealing with the situation.

IMAGE: RADHIKA APTE'S INSTAGRAM

