When Radhika Apte Was Candid About Her Passions And Her Most Used One Liner

Emmy Award nominee Radhika Apte has featured in a variety of films across languages and genres and has managed to impress people. It is a well-known fact that Radhika Apte is quite vocal about her choices when it comes to movies or people in her life. In one of Radhika Apte's throwback interviews, the actor participated in a fun Q&A session and had some quirky responses.

Radhika Apte’s candid confessions

Radhika Apte candidly spoke about her choices in life and her passion in an interview with Midday. She first began by stating her full name, Radhika Charudutt Apte and later mentioned how the desire to be strong was her strength. When she was asked about what was her prized possession, she answered that it was her partner, Benedict. She further stated how she regrets some choices in her life that she made that were not the best. Radhika Apte also got candid about that one thing that she preferred to forget and stated that it was knowing that she hadn’t slept.

She was then asked about that one thing that bored her to which she stated that it was small talks that bored her the most. She then stated how she felt the happiest whenever she was surrounded by the people she loved. When she was asked to comment on her sex appeal, she cutely responded to it and stated how this question should be asked to other people. She then mentioned that her most used one-liner was ‘you know what I mean’. Radhika Apte was then asked to reveal her most unforgettable moment in life to which she stated how there were too many things in her head and wished that she had a memory loss.

The next thing that she revealed was the one thing that she avoids in life and stated how it was people’s egos. She then mentioned how she gets turned on by compassion and added that her biggest asset was her being honest. She even stated how she had too many addictions in life and then revealed her shoe size to the fans. Also, she stated how she loved dogs and how a lack of compassion in people hurts her the most.

