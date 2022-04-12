When Ranbir Kapoor Called Alia Bhatt 'Amitabh Bachchan' After Watching Her Film 'Highway'

After a whirlwind romance for about four years, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are rumoured to be tieing the knot soon. The couple reportedly began dating back in sometime between 2017 and 2018, on the sets of Brahmastra, and soon after made their relationship official. Alia Bhatt has often revealed she has grown up watching Ranbir Kapoor's films and had always had a crush on the Sanju star. While Alia Bhatt was a fan of Ranbir Kapoor, the Wake Up Sid star was so impressed by Alia Bhatt's acting in Highway that he even once called him "Amitabh Bachchan."

As per various media reports, in an old interview, Ranbir Kapoor showered Alia Bhatt with praise. In the chat, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his favourite role of Alia Bhatt that she had played. In his answer, Ranbir Kapoor revealed he and Alia were supposed to debut together in a film called Balika Vadhu and quipped how he has been a fan of the Raazi star ever since.

Ranbir Kapoor further mentioned he really liked Alia Bhatt's work in her 2014 film Highway, which was helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The actor revealed he went to a friend after watching the film and called Alia the legendary star "Amitabh Bachchan" for her ace acting skills. The actor was also impressed by how Alia was very young (20 years old) when she did the film.

When Ranbir Kapoor expressed his wish to work with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor was not only a fan of Alia Bhatt but also wished to do a film with the Raazi actor. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir Kapoor was asked the name of the actor he wants to do a film with. While Ranbir began answering the question by saying how he has worked with a lot of female stars, who have made a huge contribution to his career, he quickly mentioned Alia Bhatt's name. He also quipped how he was a fan of the actor before starting Brahmastra and he was enjoying working with Alia.

More about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot on April 14 at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple's pre-wedding festivities are expected to be held at RK Studios, which is currently all decked up with lights. However, any official confirmation by the Bollywood stars has not been made yet.

