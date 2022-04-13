When Ranbir Kapoor Revealed Alia Made His Life Easy While He Isolated Himself From People

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. The two began dating soon after meeting with each other on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra and have been together since then.

Ranbir Kapoor has been the talk of the town for a long time for his several relationships since his acting debut. However, the actor usually considers himself an introvert.

When Ranbir Kapoor revealed Alia made his life easy with her companionship

In an earlier conversation with Mid-Day, the actor opened up about his relationships, maintaining that repeatedly finding "love, relationship and companionship" in one's life is 'very rare'. He said, "When you isolate yourself so much from the world, you tend to find that one person who you kind of devote or direct every feeling and emotion towards because it comforts you and shelters you, In a way, it makes your life easy." He continued that while companionship comes in the form of friendship for many, he has found it in his partner.

The couple made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception and soon became the talk of the town. While they took some more time to make their relationship official, the couple was often quizzed about their equation.

Pinkvilla has confirmed that Ranbir and Alia's nuptials will start from April 13 to April 17. So, the wedding festivities will kickstart from today, i.e, the 13th of April and the Mehendi, Cocktail and Sangeet will take place at RK House in Mumbai, while their wedding will take place at the Rockstar actor's Vastu residence. The guest list includes several notable celebrities from the industry including Aamir Khan, Ayan Mukerji and more.

Though the reports are claiming that the wedding will be held on 14 April 2022, at Vastu Apartment, the Raazi actor's half brother Rahul told Hindustan Times that the wedding is likely to be shifted to Taj Hotel to ensure high-level security.

(Image: @aliaabhatt/@ranbir.kapoooor)