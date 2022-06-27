When Ranbir Kapoor Spoke About Embracing Fatherhood; 'I Am Going To Have Three Kids'

Best wishes are pouring in for Bollywood sweethearts Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are all set to turn parents. Alia made their pregnancy announcement via social media, as she dropped a glimpse from her scan while mentioning that the little one was 'coming soon'. The news has sent the couple's fans and close ones over the moon, as they flooded the comments section with heartfelt wishes.

While Ranbir is finally starting his own family now, the actor has time and again spoken about wanting to embrace fatherhood. Accordign to an earlier report by Hindustan Times, the Barfi star mentioned that he 'believed in family' and always wanted 'three kids' from a very young age.

When Ranbir Kapoor spoke about embracing fatherhood

"I believe in family. That really is the next stage of happiness in my life. I am going to have three kids. I have always wanted three kids from a very young age, and I've always said that when I become a father, I want three kids," the actor said as per the publication.

Making the big announcement via her Instagram handle today, June 27, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon." The comments section was flooded with wishes including that of Priyanka Chopra, Mouni Roy, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora, Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and more. Take a look.

The news comes almost 3 months after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Ranbir recently spoke about his married life during Shamshera's trailer launch. According to Pinkvilla, the actor said," This is a big year for me as I even got married. I always said that we need tangdi kebab, and not dal chawal in life. But with experience, I can say that nothing better than Dal Chawal. Alia is the tadka in dal chawal, the achar with it, she is everything and I could not have asked for a better partner in my life."

(Image: Instagram/@ranbir__kapoor82)