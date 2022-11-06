When Ranbir Kapoor Spoke About Handling Media Attention Around His & Alia Bhatt's Newborn

New parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently on cloud nine as they recently welcomed their first child, a girl. Ever since the couple announced their pregnancy in June, they have often discussed their plans for their baby's arrival. In a previous interview, Ranbir Kapoor revealed how he would handle media attention after the arrival of his and Alia Bhatt's baby.

In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his equation with the paparazzi. During the chat, the actor spoke about his love-hate relationship with paparazzi and revealed that he "used to have them hide outside my house." He added that the shutterbugs used to follow him as they hid outside his bungalow all the time. The Sanju actor said that he used to give the paparazzi a hard time and sneak out whenever they used to spot him.

Talking about how he would handle the media attention after he becomes a father, Ranbir Kapoor said that he would sit and talk to them and hoped that the media personnel would understand him. He said, "I think I am going to have a conversation, I will sit down with them. They are lovely people, if you sit down with them and say something which means something to you, I think they will understand."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl

The Brahmāstra actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday afternoon, November 6. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Darlings star shared a statement to announce her baby's arrival. The statement read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir." Soon after their announcement, several celebrities and their fans showered the new parents with their best wishes.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt