After a whirlwind romance, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now expected to tie the knot this week. The couple has openly talked about their relationship and wedding plans in the past and expressed their willingness to share their lives together. Alia Bhatt has also mentioned how she is already "married to Ranbir Kapoor in her head," expressing her love for the actor. However, a few months ago, Ranbir Kapoor was seemingly not on the same page as Alia as he gave a befitting reply to a paparazzi, who asked him about his plans to get married.

Alia Bhatt has often mentioned how she grew up watching Ranbir Kapoor's films and fell for the Sanju actor on the sets of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Ranbir was reportedly working as an assistant director when Alia first saw him. She later expressed she had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor during a film promotion. After the two were roped in to lead Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra, rumours of their linkup began making rounds. They made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception and soon after made their relationship official. Over the years, Alia Bhatt has been vocal about her plans to marry Kapoor. However, the two of them were not on the same page a few months back.

In a video surfacing on the internet, Ranbir Kapoor came across some questions about his plans to get married. In February, Ranbir Kapoor was leaving a theatre after the screening of Toolsidas Junior, when he was photographed by the paparazzi. As he was leaving, a photographer said, "Shaadi me milte hai" (We will meet at the wedding), to which Ranbir Kapoor replied, "Kiski?" (Whose?). While the photographer was quick enough to answer "Luv (Ranjan) sir ki", Ranbir's reply left his and Alia's fans worried about them. Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan's untitled film alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's wedding preparations

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have not made any official announcement about their wedding. However, a report by HT City stated that the couple is set to exchange vows on April 14, 2022. As per the latest updates, RK studios, which is expected to be the venue for the couple's pre-wedding festivities, was all decked up with strings of light last night. The couple's under-construction Krishna Raj bungalow was also decorated on Sunday, April 10. As per Pinkvilla, the couple's nuptials are expected to be held at Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu residence in Mumbai.

Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor