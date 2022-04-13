When Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Said Neetu Kapoor Would Treat Daughter-in-law 'like A Queen'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot and have been the talk of the town ever since rumours about their wedding surfaced online. Most recently, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor arrived at Kapoor's residence in ethnic wear and the pre-wedding festivities will kick start soon. Ahead of the wedding, fans wonder what the dynamics will be between the families. Meanwhile, Riddhima recently opened up about how her mother, Neetu Kapoor will treat her soon-to-be daughter-in-law 'like a queen' in a conversation with Yahoo Lifestyle.

Riddhima on Neetu Kapoor-Alia Bhatt relationship

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opened up during her conversation with the publication and mentioned that her mother would be a 'fab and chilled out' mother-in-law. She also mentioned she would give her daughter-in-law everything without the expectation of anything in return. She also stated that she would not be the 'interfering kind' and would ensure she gave Alia space. She also emphasised that Neetu would shower her daughter-in-law with love, not model in her life and 'treat her like a queen'.

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima arrive at venue

Ahead of the upcoming wedding, the family is gearing up for the pre-wedding festivities at Ranbir Kapoor’s house Vastu. Several paparazzi accounts managed to capture Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima arriving at Vastu on April 13 and they greeted them with huge smiles. They were also accompanied by the groom-to-be's niece Samara and the trio could be seen dressed in their ethnic best as they waved and greeted fans and paparazzi. Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt were also spotted arriving at the location. Pooja donned a green and pink traditional outfit, while Mahesh Bhatt opted for a white and silver kurta as the duo sat in their car and headed to Kapoor’s house.

The duo's Brahmastra director, Ayan Mukerji, who will also be in attendance at the pre-wedding festivities and the wedding took to social media and confirmed the wedding on Wednesday. He shared a glimpse of the song Kesariya from the film featuring some adorable moments between the much-loved duo and fans' excitement knew no bounds.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt, @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial