Alia Bhatt was last seen in the hit Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which recently made its digital debut on Netflix, leaving fans excited. The film included several songs that gained popularity as the film hit the big screen and the makers took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the making of the famous song Dholida from the film. However, the short clip had a surprise for fans, as it features a surprise from the Bollywood star, Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh on Gangubai Kathiawadi sets with Alia Bhatt

The short clip of the making of Dholida saw Alia Bhatt put in hard work to perfect the intricate and power-packed choreography. She gave fans and followers some details on the process of the shooting of the song as she revealed some unknown facts. Apart from this, the video also saw a surprise visit from the actor's Gully Boy co-star, Ranveer Singh. The actor was seen arriving on the sets of the film and shaking a let with the lead actor and the others on set. He was also heard saying he was sure the film would be a 'blockbuster' as he watched the actor shooting for it.

This one is always remain special to me ♥️

Here’s to Gangu and the beautiful crew that rejoiced in love… the making of #Dholidahttps://t.co/AhTmPpErPS



Music by #SanjayLeelaBhansali

Lyrics by @kumaarofficial#GangubaiKathiawadi streaming now on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/V6ByrW8Pr1 — PEN INDIA LTD. (@PenMovies) April 26, 2022

Alia was seen recalling the process of shooting for the song in the Dholida making video. She mentioned she rehearsed for the dance for four days and revealed that although it was fun, it was also 'very hard'. She also shared the difficulties that she faced as a result of it being very cold at night, when the song was being shot. The actor said,

"This was a very new dance form for me. It was not a dance I had to do as Alia, it was a dance I had to do as Gangubai. I remember we rehearsed for four days. We went and saw the choreography, sir loved it, especially the hook step. The song shoot was a lot of fun, but of course very hard. It was also very cold in the night. I remember my back was totally caught up, my feet were cut and scratched. Also, the shots were so long, so we had to keep that energy going on."

