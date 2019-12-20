Ranveer Singh Was Once Slapped By Raza Murad 24 Times

Ranveer Singh is an actor known for his distinctive style and acting skills. He has a firm footing in Bollywood and has now worked in several popular films including Befikre, Gully Boy, Padmaavat, and Bajirao Mastani. The actor is also known for trolling people and having fun in his own way. Veteran actor Raza Murad had to slap Ranveer Singh for a scene in Padmaavat but Sanjay Leela Bhansali was not happy with it. Raza then had to give retakes and slap Ranveer over and over again until Sanjay got the perfect shot.

Ranveer Singh was slapped 24 times

The actor was slapped 21 times for a sequence in his silver screen outing Befikre. Now, the actor has been slapped 24 times for his upcoming period drama Padmaavat. But it does not come as a surprise to him, as he is known to break his own records. Padmaavat starred Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

Also read: Ranveer Singh Is Like A Kid In A Candy Shop, Says Akshay Kumar

The reason for Ranveer being hit hard in the face is no different. Back then, Ranveer wanted the scene to look real and now, it was filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who wanted the pitch-perfect scene for his magnum opus. Ranveer also shared a news clip from a Hindi newspaper whose headline read ‘Ranveer Singh slapped 24 times by Raza Murad.’ The article said veteran actor Raza Murad had to slap Ranveer for a scene in Padmaavat but Sanjay Leela Bhansali was not happy with it, hence Raza had to give retakes and slap Ranveer over and over again until Sanjay got the perfect shot.

Also read: Bajirao Mastani Completes 4 Years: Here Are Some Ranveer Singh Scenes That Won Hearts

Ranveer has once again gone overboard and impressed people with his authenticity and performance. He injured his head while shooting for the climax of Padmaavat but he did not let that interfere while he was shooting for his part. That is the level of dedication Ranveer possesses. In fact, the sources also revealed that Ranveer realised he was bleeding profusely only after the cut was called. These are the moments which are a proof of him being a true professional.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.