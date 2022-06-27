When Rishi Kapoor Spoke About How Ranbir Kapoor Will Be As A Father; 'I Have Inculcated..'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to welcome their first child, with the latter announcing the same via her social media handle today, June 27. The couple's well-wishers have flooded Alia's post with congratulatory messages, sending them love and luck as they embark on the new journey.

While Ranbir finally starts his own family now, the Barfi star's late father and veteran legend Rishi Kapoor had once spoken about how he would turn out as a dad. During an appearance on Anupam Kher’s chat show, Rishi Kapoor said that as a father, he has always tried to 'fill in the gaps' that he missed out with his own dad Raj Kapoor and expects that Ranbir will also do the same.

When Rishi Kapoor spoke about how Ranbir Kapoor will be as a father

Rishi added that he has tried to emulate a 'sense of tradition and culture' in his offspring, which will be visible once he becomes a father. "I know what I missed out with my father, so I made sure to fill in those gaps, likewise I am sure Ranbir will do something with his kid what he missed out with me. I think I have inculcated a sense of tradition and culture in that boy," the Bobby star said.

He also added that his father and legendary actor Raj Kapoor didn't have time for his children as he was always 'working for someone, or he was directing and starring in his own movies'. He added that his experience with Raj Kapoor made him realise the importance of spending time with his children. "So when I became a father, I decided to not shoot on Sundays and dedicate that day to my kids. So with every generation, thinking changes," he added.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt all set to welcome their first child

Alia dropped the news of her pregnancy on social media with a picture of her and Ranbir looking at an ultrasound machine. She also shared another picture of a lion and a lioness with their cub and wrote in the caption, "Our baby, coming soon."Take a look.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NEETU54)