When Sai Tamhankar Was 'crazy' About Aamir Khan & Wanted To Marry Her 'Ghajini' Co-star

When artists aspired to join the film industry, they might have their favourites celebrities and perhaps a wish to work with them in the future. For some, this might have not been possible, but Sai Tamhankar could do so during the initial stage of her career itself.

The actor, known for her work in both Marathi and Hindi films, was a big fan of Aamir Khan when she was young. So much so that she wished to marry him someday. Though that did not happen, she could share screen space in the film Ghajini.

Sai Tamhankar reveals love for Aamir Khan in college, working with him in Ghajini

Sai Tamhankar has become a known face in Bollywood today after working on films like Hunterrr and Mimi. However, a lesser-known fact about her was that she had featured in the movie Ghajini in her fourth film, in the year of her debut in 2008. She had enacted the part of the classmate-roommate of the character played by late Jiah Khan.

Sai, in an interview with Pinkvilla, opened up on Ghajini and said that when he was approached for the film, she jumped on the opportunity. The 35-year-old said that when the casting director called her and said the role was in an Aamir Khan movie, she said she did not bother about how lengthy her role was, and immediately agreed to do the film.

The Balak Palak star stated that she was in college at that time, and was a huge fan of Aamir. Sai also shared that she would tell mother during her growing-up years that she would marry Aamir Khan when she would grow up. She said she was that 'crazy' at that time, and just 'jumped in' at the opportunity.

While the role might have been small, it seemed to have provided an exposure for her as she went on to feature in numerous Marathi films and series, as well as Bollywood and South movies in the last 14 years.

Sai Tamhankar on the professional front

Sai recently starred in the Marathi movie Pondicherry. The film, which released on February 25, is set in Pondicherry and revolved around a woman's experience with a paying guest and women dealing with issues in their marriage.