When Salman Khan Opened Up About His Involvement In Choosing His Actresses In Movies

Salman Khan's movies and popularity have earned the actor great respect in the industry. He has been a part of several successful Bollywood movies. Salman Khan, in an interview during the release of his film Bharat, opened up about his thoughts on working with actresses and choosing them in his films. Read on to know more details about this throwback interview:

When Salman Khan opened up about his involvement in choosing the actresses in films

In an interview, Salman Khan was asked about his involvement in choosing the actresses in the movies he works in. Khan said that it is the decision of the director. Salman elaborated on his role in the Dabangg series and how they were planning on going ahead with the character of Chulbul Pandey for Dabangg 2.

Salman revealed his desire for not only opting for Chulbul, but his family too and having Sonakshi in the series. Khan went on to talk of Katrina always being a part of the Tiger series while Jacqueline being a part of the Kick series. He explained on it being unfair to constantly switch among the actresses.

Salman Khan also went on to talk about his other challenging roles. He also shed light on his involvement with the film's scripts and the creation of the music. Khan also went on to admit choosing films that help him work beyond his comfort zone. Salman ended the interview on a funny note while leaving suspense about his fans never knowing about his bad habits and things done in life.

