When Salman Khan Opened Up About His Part In Creating Music For His Films

Salman Khan's movies have often been very successful at the box-office, while some have also received high praise from critics. His movies that remain widely popular include Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg, Andaz Apna Apna, and many more. Salman Khan, in an interview during the release of his film Bharat, spoke of his involvement on the film's music, script, and more. Read on to know more details about this throwback interview:

READ:Salman Khan's 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge' Has Interesting Trivia That You Didn't Know About

When Salman Khan spoke about his involvement in creating music in films

READ:Salman Khan's 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye' Has Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know

READ:Salman Khan's 'Partner': Here Is An Intriguing Trivia About The Movie That You Should Know

When asked about his role in creating the music of his films, Salman Khan said that he plays a huge part in the decision making when it comes to the film's music. He further said that music was a huge part of a film's narrative these days. Stressing that those days are gone where not-so-impressive songs would be accepted.

READ:Salman Khan To Akshay Kumar: Take A Look How Bollywood Actors Spent Their Weekend

Khan also said that his films are not successful solely because of his presence. He spoke of the music and script playing a huge role in the film's overall success. Salman also addressed the pressure on music directors and film directors these days to pick the correct song.

READ:Salman Khan's 'Ready': Here Are Memorable Songs From The Movie You Must Check Out

Khan also expressed that a song should sound good, feel good, and only then will people listen to it. Salman feels if the songs of a film are liked by kids, the makers can be certain that it has hit the right chord . He also expressed his views on not making films for actors and directors, but making it for his fans to instead go and have a great time.

READ:Jacqueline Fernandez Expresses Gratitude To Salman Khan For Her Stay At Panvel Farmhouse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.