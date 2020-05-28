When Salman Khan Revealed That He Hid From His Girlfriend’s Father By Getting In A Closet

Bollywood star Salman Khan is arguably among the most popular actors in Bollywood. The fans of the actor are always intrigued about his love life. He has been linked up with several actors in the industry, but stayed away from spaeaking about it in the open. However, in a rare occassion, the actor grabbed the public's attention when he revealed some funny incidents that happened in the past. In his game show Dus Ka Dum, Salman confessed that he was once caught hiding in his girlfriend’s closet by her father.

Also read: Salman Khan Wants ‘younger Generation’ To Listen To 'Bhai Bhai' Song Again & Again

Also read: Salman Khan And His Family Lend A Helping Hand For Those In Need Amid Lockdown

When Salman Khan revealed that he hid in a closet

On the sets of TV show Dus Ka Dum, Salman along with stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor seemed to be having a great time while shooting for the episode, and he ended up making some shocking revelations. With a pinch of nostalgia, Salman narrated that his ex-girlfriend's father had once showed up suddenly while he was still inside the house with her.

Also read: Salman Khan To Have New Show Called 'House Of Bhaijaanz'; Here Are The Details

Salman revealed this anecdote when actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao had appeared on his show to promote their film Stree. Salman revealed that his girlfriend’s parents arrived home unexpectedly and he had to hide in her cupboard, but was immediately caught by his father as he sneezed loudly due to the dust that had accumulated inside. However, his girlfriend’s father ended up liking Salman and fortunately, the actor did not get into trouble.

Also read: Bhagyashree Was Afraid Of Link-up Rumours With Salman Khan During 'Maine Pyar Kiya'?

What's Salman Khan doing now?

Salman Khan is currently spending his quarantine away from the bustling city of Mumbai. He is spending the lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse along with Jacqueline Fernandes, rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Souza, and sister Arpita Khan. On the occasion of Eid, he released his new song Bhai Bhai which is dedicated to the spirit of brotherhood and unity. Salman Khan was also filming his upcoming action flick Radhe, but due to the pandemic, the production of the movie has been halted. Radhe also stars Disha Patani. Salman Khan and his family have also been helping those in need amid the lockdown.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.