When Salman Khan Said He Was 'saving Himself For Marriage' In Talk Show

Salman Khan, known for his outspoken and candid demeanour, made many interesting revelations back in the fourth season of Karan Johar's chat show. One of his revelations that created a buzz was when Bhaijaan stunned fans and the audience when he confessed that he was 'saving himself for marriage' on National television which left netizens speechless. Salman Khan also revealed that technically he had never broken up with somebody, as he never had a girlfriend.

Furthermore, the Bharat actor had much more to share about his personal life. The actor then confessed that he was actually 'saving himself for the one' he would get married to in the future. Salman Khan added that he had always been only friends with the people he came across in his life. Later on, Khan revealed that he was also okay with all his ex-girlfriends' boyfriends too.

Additionally, amid the same amusing conversation, Salman was questioned about his desire to get married. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor revealed that there was a time when he really wanted to get hitched, but then it just did not work out well for him. The Kick actor also raised many eyebrows when he confessed that he was 'that close' to tying the knot, but later decided to not move ahead with his decision.

What's next for Salman Khan?

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He will be reuniting with his Bharat co-star Disha Patani in the film. Directed by Prabhudheva, the movie also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff amongst others. It was slated for an Eid release this year, but due to the pandemic, the new release date has not been out yet.

Meanwhile, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be Salman Khan's next film after Radhe. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and stars actor Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Produced by renowned filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was scheduled to release on Eid of 2021. However, no official announcement has been made. When the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor was asked about the collaboration, she revealed that the idea made her little nervous.

