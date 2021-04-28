When Sameera Reddy Spoke On Dealing With Post-partum Depression, Body Image Issues

Back in 2020, just before the world was hit with a pandemic, Sameera Reddy, who has been a part of several iconic Bollywood productions in the past, had spoken about dealing with post-partum depression post the birth of her firstborn, Hans, in the year 2015. As per a report on The Week, Reddy, while talking about the same at an event back then, spoke about how she recollected feeling depressed during her pregnancy, at a time when she went from weighing 72 kilograms to 105. As per the very same article, the actor was even heard recounting how disillusioned she had become during the same. One section of the article even saw the actor revealing how she was subjected to body shaming during her formative years. As one can see now, a peek into Sameera Reddy's Instagram reveals that she's an advocate of positive body image and anti-body-shaming.

A peek into Sameera Reddy's Instagram:

A little about life post-Sameera Reddy's pregnancy for her:

Post her pregnancy, as reported earlier, The ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’ star suffered from placenta previa after pregnancy, where she needed to be on bed rest for almost five months. That condition led to weight gain for her, and the ‘pressure’ of the ‘unreal life’ of the entertainment industry and trying to live up to it proved to be a bad decision, as per her. Being unable to handle her situation reportedly impacted her deeply, which led to her becoming a recluse, as per her own admission. While reflecting upon the same, as reported earlier, the actor thinks of it as a ‘cowardly act.’

A little about Sameera Reddy's husband:

Sameera Reddy tied the knot with Akshai Varde, a businessman who operates in the automotive sector, on January 21st, 2014. At the time of her marriage, Sameera Reddy's age was 35 years. As of this writing, Sameera Reddy and Varde are co-parents to two children, namely Hans and Nyra Varde. Some pictures of Akshai Varde can be found below.