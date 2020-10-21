Shammi Kapoor Birth Anniversary Special: When Actor Forgot His Lines Because Of Madhubala

Known as India’s answer to Elvis Presley, the legendary actor Shammi Kapoor is remembered by a nation full of fans. Shammi Kapoor, in his long and illustrious career, had created many memorable moments for his fans. One such moment was when the actor forgot his dialogues while shooting with another legendary actor, Madhubala. On Shammi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, let us remember this delightful memory of the departed actor.

When Shammi Kapoor forgot his dialogues while shooting with Madhubala

Anyone who has watched Shammi Kapoor’s movies will know that he was never shy of shaking a leg and seldom shy of romancing his female co-stars. But that was not the case when he met the gorgeous Madhubala. Shammi Kapoor and Madhubala met on the sets of Rail Ka Dibba and the actor was completely mesmerized by Madhubala’s beauty.

Shammi Kapoor revealed in his autobiography that when he met Madhubala on the sets of Rail Ka Dibba for the first time, he could not take his eyes off her; and that it felt like being hit with a thunderbolt. The actor also revealed that he kept forgetting his dialogues because he was really nervous to meet her, and Madhubala knew that this was the effect that she had on Shammi Kapoor. She then went on to help him with his dialogues.

More about Shammi Kapoor

The late actor was the son of Prithviraj Kapoor and the brother of the legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor as well as actor Shashi Kapoor. Shammi Kapoor’s movies and dance moves entertained an entire generation of fans. Junglee, Teesri Manzil, Kashmir Ki Kali, Brahmachari are some of Shammi Kapoor’s movies that are considered to be evergreen hits. Shammi Kapoor was one of the first actors in Indian cinema who used to boldly flash his dance moves in his films.

Every Shammi Kapoor’s birthday brings back several memories of the late actor. The actor had left for his heavenly abode in 2011. May his delightful memory of Madhubala bring smiles for all the fans on Shammi Kapoor’s birth anniversary.

