When Sharmila Tagore Was Blamed For Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's Performance On The Field

Sharmila Tagore recently appeared in interaction with Diya Jaiswal who is the President of the Ladies Study Group. Sharmila Tagore took the viewers a nostalgic trip down memory lane. She spoke about one of the incidents where she was blamed for her cricketer husband's bad performance on the field. Not fans, but her father accused her of distracting Tiger.

Sharmila Tagore opens about when she was blamed for Tiger's performance -

Sharmila Tagore married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi also known as Tiger Pataudi in 1969. She was among the most popular female Bollywood actors of the time and Sharmila Tagore's husband was a famous cricket star. Speaking during a recent live session with Ladies Study Group, Sharmila revealed her father’s reaction when Tiger didn’t perform well. She said, "I think Tiger dropped a catch or something and my father screamed from somewhere else, 'You shouldn't have kept him up all night!' I mean, can you imagine?"

Sharmila Tagore liked Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's sense of humour -

Apart from this, she also described several incidences. Tiger’s westernized style and British accent made him stand out from the others. Sharmila shared that Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi would laugh at his jokes as no one else would be able to understand them. She revealed why she agreed for getting married to him. She said, “I liked his sense of humour and I felt that this man is not going to hurt me on purpose. I trusted him and he was gentle and a gentleman. His humour was very wacky but I loved it." She also spoke about the incident when Tiger wrote beautiful poems for her. When she showed them to her co-star Feroz Khan, he told her that those verses were written by Ghalib.

More about Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi -

She spoke about when she first met Mansoor through a common friend at a party. After dating for a few years, they got married in 1969 in a grand wedding ceremony. Before getting married, Sharmila converted to Islam and became Ayesha Begum. In 1970, the couple welcomed their first child and son, Saif Ali Khan. Six years later, Saba Ali Khan was born and in 1978, Soha Ali Khan was born. Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan followed their mother's footsteps and joined Bollywood.

(Promo Image source: Saba Pataudi Instagram)