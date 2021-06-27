When Sidharth Malhotra Opened Up About What It Takes To "look Like A Star"

Actor Sidharth Malhotra had previously opened up about being an actor and how one has to look a certain way to be in the profession. In an interaction with the international news agency BBC, the actor said that there are a lot of efforts that go into looking a certain way when someone is in the acting profession. He also shed some light on being a part of films like Brothers and Marjaavaan, where he had to put in extra efforts to look like the character.

Sidharth Malhotra talks about looking like an actor

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is a popular name in the film industry, not just for his acting skills, but also for the way he carries himself. He has worked in a variety of films in the last few years and some of them, like Ek Villain and Student of The Year, are remembered even today amongst a few of the classics. In the year 2020, the actor had spoken to BBC Asian Network, about what it takes to look like an actor at all times and how difficult it can be.

At the beginning of the interaction, the actor said that getting attention for looks is great in reel and real life. He stated that it is something everyone desires when they decide to become an actor. It is an amazing feeling to be easy on the eye and get attention for it. Speaking about the efforts that go into looking that way, Sidharth Malhotra said that it is a 24* 7 job. He explained how it was partially easier for him since he was always into fitness and physical activity, while he was growing up. He was also working as a model for a few years before starting his career in the film industry. He also believes things get slightly more difficult once the person becomes an actor as they have to keep changing their appearance according to the demand of a role.

Sidharth Malhotra also mentioned that he mostly does one film at a time and the physical demand for his every role has been different from another, in some way or the other. He stated that his fourth film, Brothers, was the most difficult one to pull off. He added that he had to bulk up within just three months and he went through vigorous training for it. He used to train for three hours in the morning and evening every day and he also consumed meat-heavy diets, revealed the actor.

IMAGE: SIDHARTH MALHOTRA INSTAGRAM

