When Sidharth Malhotra Revealed How People Treated Aspiring Actors Badly At Auditions

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra who stepped rose to fame in 2012 with Student of the Year has made a name for himself in Hindi cinema. Post his debut, Sidharth Malhotra's career skyrocketed and he has been a part of some big-budget and blockbuster films till now in his career and has managed to create a huge fan base and carve a niche into the audience's heart as the tall handsome actor. However, it was not easy for the actor to make it big in the movie industry and he had opened about his struggling days as an actor and about his career trajectory in a sit-down interview with DNA in 2017.

Sidharth Malhotra talks about his struggling days

Talking about his earlier days as a struggling actor, Sidharth revealed that it was disheartening to see 150 people dressed in the same way standing in line during auditions all hoping to get the role. He said that it felt more like a prison setting than an audition one when the struggling actors had to say their name and numbers to the casting people. He shared that before SOTY, he has faced many rejections and had given plenty of TV auditions in order to survive in the city of dreams. The actor said that after several rejections he finally bagged an advertisement for Ponds.

Sidharth Malhotra opens up about the worst part of auditions

Talking about his big advertisement with a skincare brand, Sidharth shared that even though shooting for the advert helped him regain some of his confidence back, it went all down again after he was rejected by other brands. He said that the industry is unpredictable and the actors have to deal with a lot of frustration during the initial days.

When asked in the interview about what is the worst part of auditions as a struggling actor, the Ek Villian actor revealed that in auditions the people make the aspiring actors feel really small and unimportant. He says it's a very negative environment with no scope to grow. Sidharth further added that it was because of this bad behaviour that he faced during auditions that he chose to become an Assistant Director and the actor says that that was a smart move that he made as it was through his work as an AD that he caught the eyes of directors and got his big break.

Sidharth Malhotra's movies

The actor has featured in a handful of successful hits including Kapoor and Sons, Ek Villian, Ittefaq and Brothers. Sidharth will be next seen in Vishnu Varadhan's directorial Shershaah which is slated to release on July 2, 2021. The actor also has Mission Majnu and Thank God in the pipeline.

(Promo Image courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)