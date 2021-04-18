When Sunny Leone Revealed What Was On Her Phone, Favourite App, And More

Canadian model and actor Sunny Leone is known for her works in the Indian film industry. She usually appears in several interviews and talk shows. In May 2019, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sunny Leone revealed what was on her phone and answered several fan questions.

What is on Sunny Leone's phone?

The first question she was asked was about her most used emojis. Answering the question, Sunny revealed that the 'smile face' emoji is her most used emoji since she does not use 'wink face'. The next question on Sunny's way was about her phone's wallpaper to which she answered it was a picture of her with her husband Daniel from their fifth wedding anniversary. She further narrated the story of their celebration in Hyderabad where her team danced on the band and she sat in a carriage with her husband.

The next question to Sunny was about the most dialled person on her phone list. While answering, the Ek Paheli Leela actor said her husband is the most dialled person on her phone list. She was then asked about the last three tabs on her phone. She showed her phone's screen and listed photos, camera, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Mail, Safari, and Music in her recent tabs. When asked about her least used app and the most played game, she said she has not used Skype. She then laughed about her most played game and revealed it was a 'wheel of fortune' game.

Sunny was then asked about the best selfie she had ever taken. She laughed and said she is not used to these questions as he has three children around her all the time. She then showed a picture of her son. She also showed a selfie with her daughter. The next question to Sunny was about the song she was listening to currently. Sunny answered she was listening to the song 7 Rings by Ariana Grande. Her last question was about three famous people on her contact list to which Sunny said she had the number of Shobha Shetty, Amir, and Arbaz Khan.

Sunny Leone's trivia

Sunny Leone made her acting debut with the film Jism 2 in the year 2012. She then appeared in several Bollywood films including One Night Stand, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, and Beiimaan Love. She also has a strong social media presence with over 44 million followers on Instagram. Fans usually shower their love on Sunny Leone's videos and photos from her social media handles.

