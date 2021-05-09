When Sunny Leone Showed Fans Everything She Carried In Her Bag, Including Chopsticks

Indian actress, Sunny Leone has appeared in a number of films as the lead actress as well as in special appearances, performing "special song numbers". The actress is best known for her work in the erotic horror film, Ragini MMS 2. Sunny Leone's movies include Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand, and more.

Sunny Leone's video library includes her music videos like Pink Lips for the film Hate Story 2, Laila Main Laila for the film Raees, Trippy Trippy for the film Bhoomi and many more.

Back in 2017, Sunny Leone appeared on Pinkvilla's Youtube channel in their "What's in my bag" section. The actress showed fans everything she carried in her bag, and shared interesting facts about why she had them. The actress began the video explaining how she had two bags, as one was simply around to match with her outfit while the other carried all items she didn't leave home without.

Sunny Leone's bag and the random things in it

In her 2017 interaction with Pinkvilla, Sunny Leone showed fans everything she carried in her bag. The actress went on to reveal her phone, her perfume, and sunglasses. She then hilariously revealed another case for sunglasses, which turned out to be empty.

Sunny then revealed a pouch inside her bag which carried all of her make-up items. The Ragini MMS 2 actress, explained how she was planning to launch her own cosmetic line and hence, kept lots of samples in her bag. Incidentally, Leone did in fact launch her own cosmetic line, Starstruck, just one year after the interview in question, in March 2018.

Important items in Sunny Leone's bag

In her interview with Pinkvilla in 2017, Sunny also took the time to explain the uses of some of the items she had in her bag for make-up. The actress also revealed that she carried a single chopstick wherever she went, explaining how she needed it due to her migraines. She explained how she had discovered some pressure points on her fingers and used the chopstick to apply pressure whenever she felt like she was getting a migraine.

Sunny also showed fans a small pouch she carried in her bag, which held a small idol of the Hindu God, Lord Ganesh. The pouch also held a small coin which was blessed along with some other auspcious seeds. The actress explained how she was given the keepsakes by her hairstylist's mother, explaining how everybody wants a mother's love.

Sunny was also later asked about the three things that she always had to carry in her bag, and revealed that the little Ganesh idol she carried in her bag was one of them. Incidentally, she also named her phone and her medications for her migraines and headaches as the first two.

Image: Sunny Leone's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.