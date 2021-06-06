When Surbhi Chandna Revealed About Her Guilty Pleasures In Food; Find Out What They Are!

Television actress Surbhi Chandna is best known for her portrayal of Annika Oberoi in the popular television Ishqbaaaz. The actress was recently seen in the show Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show series Naagin. Surbhi played the lead role in season 5 of the show. In an interview back in 2017, the actress divulged her food preferences and also revealed what her guilty pleasure was.

Surbhi Chandna reveals her guilty pleasure

In an interview with GlitzVision back in 2017, when the actress was asked about her guilty pleasure she replied that she really liked chilly. She explained that she doesn't have a sweet tooth and preferred spicy over sweet. But there were certain sweet dishes that her mum made that she loved. Surbhi said that the sweet dishes her mum makes were her guilty pleasure.

Surbhi Chanda shares BTS from sets of Bepanah Pyaar

Surbhi Chanda was recently seen in the music video of Bepanah Pyaar alongside actor Sharad Malhotra. The song was sung by singers Payal Dev and Yasser Desai. A few days back, Surbhi shared a BTS video from the sets of the music video and also shared a fun fact while she shared the post on her Instagram. She shared that she was scared of the gunshots and bomb explosions that featured in the video. The actress also wrote that she tried to convince the director to remove such scenes but to no avail and to avoid the loud noise of the gunshots she put cotton plugs into her ears.

Surbhi's caption read "From the Outside, I might look like really brave and all but I am a BiG Darpokkk and I don’t shy admitting that also, all shots that have gun firing bomb shots anything that explodes and makes a noise etc I do this what you see in the Video." The actress further wrote, "I also tried convincing the director or the team to eliminate such shots but when they cannot I find my way to deal with them".

On the work front, the actress was most recently in Naagin 5 as Bani Sharma. Surbhi also made a cameo in the 2014 comedy-drama Bobby Jasoos starring Vidya Balan.

IMAGE: SURBHI CHANDNA'S INSTAGRAM

