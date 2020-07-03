When Sushant Singh Rajput Was Asked If 'godfather' Is Needed In Bollywood; Watch His Reply

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s career graph is proof of his transition from a struggling television actor to a successful Bollywood star. The actor reportedly had several films under discussion, from Shekhar Kapur’s Paani to the now-posthumous release Dil Bechara, Sushant was working his way through Bollywood before his sudden demise on June 14. The actor paved the way without the help of ‘alleged camps and godfathers’ in the industry. Recently a video surfaced online, where the actor is speaking about ‘making it far’ without the help of any ‘godfather’. He is seen alongside his father and other close friends in the video, giving a press interview.

Sushant Singh Rajput on making it big without a godfather

The video was shared by a fan account. Sushant was speaking about his career choice of being an actor. He said, "I felt that through performing arts, it is a very easy and nice way to reach out to people, for example, politics is a type of a real story, on policies, new regulations on new change entertainment is an also a form of a narrative, it’s a story. With the help of entertainment, you can make people laugh, make relatable content, make people free about their thoughts by still having fun, you can tell a good story as well as a make them laugh. It is the least we can do. So this is an important narrative of the film industry or any type of performing arts. So I thought I will venture into this first, through performing arts and here I can learn from the same way I express."

One interviewer asked, "Is there a need for a godfather to reach a level in the industry?"

Sushant answered, "Of course not, if there was a need of a godfather I would not have reached anywhere I have reached now. When you say godfather I believe there is a father and a God, combining the two is solely a human act. Now I have a father, he is here and I have a God who is up there. And whatever learning I get from the elders in the process, I bow my head down and respect it."

Watch the video from the past

The interview received several comments from the fans of Sushant. Many called him a humble actor in the industry. Another fan wrote, “Oh, dear Sushant! I’m still in denial and in grief. I can only imagine what your family/loved ones are going through.” Sushant’s death shocked many in the industry, outside the industry as well as his massive followers. The actor’s death is mourned by many in their own ways. The investigations around his death are also still on.

