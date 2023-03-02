When Sushmita Sen Battled Life-threatening Addison's Disease

Sushmita Sen is one of the most propular names in Bollywood. The actress keeps updating about her life through social media and she broke the internet recently when she posted about her heart attack. Sen took to her social media handle to share a photo with her father and wrote a long caption.

Sushmita Sen's heart attack post on Instagram

She quoted her dad's words saying, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona”. The actress further added, "I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’... Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post!"

"This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!!" the Aarya actress concluded her post.

When Sushmita Sen battled Addison disease

This is not the first time Sushmita Sen has faced such a big health issue. Back in 2014, the former Miss Universe shocked everyone when she revealed about her Addison disease. It is a condition where one's body stops producing enough hormones. There's barely any aldosterone and cortisol produced by the kidneys. It causes darkening of the skin, extreme fatigue, weight loss and more.

It was post that, Sen became extra cautious about her health and started her fitness journey. She is a big fan of pilates and nunchaku meditation. After recovering, the actress told that nunchaku meditation worked wonders for her healing process. Her Instagram is flooded with workout videos and posts where she can be seen sweating it out in her home gym.

More on Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of her popular webseries Aarya. The actress is now gearing up for its season 3 which is releasing June, this year.