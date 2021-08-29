When 'Tarak Mehta' Fame Dilip Joshi Revealed The Ideal Date With His Wife Jaymala Joshi

Dilip Joshi is best known for his role in the comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Dilip Joshi has been ticking the audience's funny bone and is known for his comic timing as the character of Jethalal in the popular show. The actor over the years has appeared in various movies and TV series. His character of Jethalal Gada is a cult favourite and has also received accolades. In an interview, Joshi showed his romantic side and described his ideal date with his wife Jaymala Joshi.

Dilip Joshi's ideal date

Dilip Joshi is known for his comic timing, in an interview with Mid-day the actor showed his romantic side. Dilip was asked about his ideal date and said that his ideal date would be on a river cruise with his wife may be on the river Thames. He added that he would like to eat Italian or Lebanese food. Dilip is married to Jaymala Joshi and the couple shares two children.

Dilip Joshi on the work front

Dilip Joshi started his career as a theatre artist, he started acting in theatre at the age of 12. The actor has done many plays at the famous Prithvi Theater in Mumbai. Dilip Joshi has also appeared in several Gujarati dramas, one of them being Bapu Tame Kamaal Kari with Sumeet Raghavan and Amit Mistry, the trio is also known for their television show Shubh Mangal Savadhan. The actor has also appeared in famous Bollywood movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 14 years on television on 28 July. The show first aired on Sony Sab in 2008 and has since then continued to keep fans entertained. The show is based on the column named Duniya Ne Oondha Chashma penned by journalist Tarak Mehta. The series is one of the longest-running Indian sitcoms, going by its episode count. Dilip Joshi was first selected for the role of Champaklal, but the actor told the makers that he was better suited for the role of Jethalal rather than Champaklal. He then auditioned for it and got the character of Jethalal.

Image: Dilip Joshi's Instagram