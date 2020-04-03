When Taran Adarsh And Shahid Kapoor's Massive Twitter War Caught All The Eyeballs

Bollywood celebrities have been known to be a part of news every now and then. Be it for good performances or bad controversies, they have always managed to be in the limelight. Talking about controversies, Shahid Kapoor is one of those celebrities who had been in news several times because of his bad temper. Here's take a look at one of Shahid Kapoor’s controversies with film critic Taran Adarsh. Have a look.

This controversy took place in 2011 after the movie Mausam's release. Since Shahid Kapoor was playing a lead role in the movie, it was anticipated to entertain the audience in all the right ways possible. However, the movie failed at the box office and so Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to mention the box office statistics. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Shahid's biggest opener, but also Shahid's biggest release in terms of print count & screens. Hence, numbers are below the mark. The business trends indicate a decline on weekdays."

Shahid Kapoor was furious with the critic’s comment and replied to it too. A part of his tweet read, "Waise bhi aajkal kuchh logon ke adarsh buri tarha gir chuke hain." Shahid Kapoor made it evident that he took a massive dig on Taran Adarsh as he mentioned ‘adarsh’ in his tweet. Taran Adarsh was extremely annoyed with Shahid’s activity on a public platform and therefore decided to hit back with a few personal remarks. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Abusing and maligning me on a public platform won't help. Instead, get a reality check and introspect the shortcomings of the film. I was in a movie when I read it. Was shocked that he used such words on a public platform."

