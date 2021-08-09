When Unwell Deepika Padukone & Bhansali's Meeting Offer Sparked An 'iconic Partnership'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is considered among the top filmmakers of the country today; his journey towards success starting in 1996 with the movie Khamoshi: The Musical. As his journey completed 25 years on Monday, a key personality involved in this journey, Deepika Padukone penned a heartfelt note for her frequent collaborator. The actor shared that Bhansali had made a vital contribution not just to her career, but also to the person she had become.

Deepika Padukone pens note on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 25-year-milestone

Deepika recalled how her debut Om Shanti Om was pitted against Bhansali's Saawariya on November 9, 2017. She shared that though she was grateful about the opportunity through her first film, writing 'I cannot think of another female actor who has been launched in the same manner' as she was. The 35-year-old then remembered thinking to herself that she was not 'good enough' to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'muse.'

Five years later, she remembered a day when she was in bed, extremely unwell when she received a call from her management. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet you". As she could not believe her eyes, they replied, "Yes! He is doing a film and would really like to meet you."

Deepika recalled replying, "I would do cartwheels to go and see him right away, but I can't get out of bed right now." She was surprised when the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam filmmaker decided to visit her at her residence.

What followed, a hat-trick of films was described by Deepika as nothing short of an 'iconic friendship.' "And together, we've created iconic characters', she wrote and added that they had been 'etched in the minds and hearts of people forever.'

The Chhapaak star added that what she cherished, even more, was the influence that the collaboration had on her personally. "I say this without a shadow of a doubt that I wouldn't be half the person I am today if it wasn't for Sanjay Leela Bhansali," she wrote.

Deepika stated that she looked forward to creating many more 'memorable and iconic characters together' as he embarked on the 'next phase of this most incredible journey'. She concluded her statement by wishing him good health, peace of mind and happiness.

Deepika Padukone- Sanjay Leela Bhansali partnership

The above incident was before Bhansali went to cast Deepika in three films, all of them opposite her husband Ranveer Singh, whom she fell in love with on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela. All the ventures including Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were successes at the box office, with the trio bagging awards galore. There are reports that Bhansali, who is gearing up for the release of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, is again planning to cast Ranveer for Baiju Bawra.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.