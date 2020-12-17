When Vaibhavi Merchant Was Worried About Choreographing Prithviraj In 'Aiyya'

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant was scared of working with Prithviraj Sukumaran during the movie Aiyyaa. The movie has three dance numbers featuring Rani Mukherjee and Prithviraj, but Merchant was scared whether Prithviraj will be able to pull off the dance sequences. Read on to know the whole story:

Why was Vaibhavi Merchant scared to work with Prithviraj?

Vaibhavi Merchant choreographed Prithviraj and Rani Mukherjee for the songs from the movie Aiyyaa, which was adapted from the Lagnaachya Vayachi Mulgi story from the Marathi film Gandha. However, since Rani and Vaibhavi Merchant first met Prithviraj, they were worried if he will be able to pull off the dance sequences. As per reports in Hindustan Times, both Vaibhavi and Rani thought that Sukumaran was a very shy and coy person initially and hence will not be able to groove to the dance numbers. However, when the first day of rehearsals came for the song Dreamum WakeUpum, the team saw a completely different side of him on the dance floor.

More about Aiyyaa

Aiyyaa was a 2012 romantic comedy-drama film featuring Rani Mukherji and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the titular role. The story was written by Sachin Kundalkar, while Anurag Kashyap bankrolled it in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The Pre-production started in August 2011 and the movie filming kicked-off in October 2011. The shoot finished in April 2012 and the movie hit theatres on October 12, 2012.

The music was composed by Amit Trivedi and lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sachin Kundalkar was at the helm, with cinematography by Amalendu Choudhary and editing by Abhijeet Deshpande. The star cast featured Rani Mukerji as Meenakshi Deshpande, Prithviraj Sukumaran as Surya, Jyoti Subhash as Grandmother, Nirmiti Sawant as Meenakshi’s Aai, Anita Date-Kelkar as Maina, Subodh Bhave as Madhav Rajadhyaksha and Amey Wagh as Nana.

The plot revolves around Meenakshi, who is a librarian and is instantly woo-ed by Surya, a Tamil artist. The story follows the lives of Meenakshi and her family and how they look for a guy to marry her but she is determined to marry Surya. The end sees how Meenakshi is finally able to win Surya’s heart.

