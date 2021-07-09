When Varun Dhawan Bid Goodbye To His Long Hair And Beard On Last Day Of BHEDIYA

As Varun Dhawan has been gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy-horror movie, Bhediya, he has frequently been sharing glimpses of himself from the sets of the film. The actor recently dropped in yet another glimpse of himself from the last day of the shoot and revealed how heartbroken he was.

Varun Dhawan’s last day on the sets of Bhediya

Varun Dhawan recently took to his Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek at his Bhediya look to all his fans. In the first one, he can be seen staring at himself while standing in front of the mirror. The actor captured his look while he was at the gym and wearing a pair of shorts. In the next two photos, he showcased the long hair and beard that he maintained for his upcoming film.

In the caption, he announced how it was his last day and added a broken heart symbol next to it and revealed how they were filming the last key scenes on his film, Bhediya in the next 24 hours. Speaking about how it was his last time that he was starring in the mirror and bidding goodbye to his look from the film, he added, “Since we are not allowed to put out any stills from the film this was the last time I starred in the mirror and kinda had to say it’s time to say goodbye to my long hair, beard and the changes my director, Amar Kaushik has made me make for this character. Although something tells me this is not the end but a new beginning”.

Numerous celebrity artists took to Varun Dhawan’s Instagram post and dropped in words of praise for the actor’s look from the film. Popular artists namely Bhumi Pednekar, Marzi Pestonji, Piyush Bhagat, Sushant Pujari and others dropped in clapping and fire symbols in the comments section to cheer for Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya look. Even Anil Kapoor complimented his post by stating how ‘terrific’ he looked. Several fans poured in hearts and fire symbols to express their love for him and how he looked hot in his photos. Have a look at some of the reactions to Varun Dhawan’s latest Instagram post.

Bhediya cast

Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Varun Dhawan will be essaying the lead role of Agastya Bedi in the film while Kriti Sanon will be seen as Laila Sharma as the female lead. Other Bhediya cast members include actors namely Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. The movie has been slated to have a worldwide theatrical release on April 14, 2022.

