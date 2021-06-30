When Vicky Kaushal Called 'URI: The Surgical Strike' His First Superhero Film

Back in 2019, Vicky Kaushal was slowly rising to fame, especially after movies like Masaan, Sanju, Raman Raghav 2.0, Raazi, Lust Stories and many others. The actor received the spotlight as a lead actor in, then, debutant filmmaker Aditya Dhar's URI: The Surgical Strike. The film ended up winning him the National Award for Best Actor.

Not only this, the actor had admitted to seeing the Indian Army officers in a brand new light. In an interview with DNA India, the actor shared his experience working on the film, his workout regimen and why he considered the action film his first "superhero movie".

When Vicky Kaushal called Army men "superheroes"

According to the report by DNA India, Vicky confessed that he would tell Dhar, the director, that Uri was his first superhero film. He explained that while interacting with the Army men he understood why they called themselves a "breed apart". He said that he respected the will of the soldiers to take a bullet and shoot someone whenever needed for their nation's citizens. Further, he explained that Army men pride themselves on protecting people that they don't know which was mesmerising for the actor.

Other than this, Vicky also spoke about the physical and mental toll that he had to take to prepare for his role as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. He claimed that the movie was shot in actual jungles and that the bomb blasts shown in the film were not created by VFX. He even gave the example of when the cast had to use helmets as pillows because they couldn't take them off in between takes. Kaushal claimed that while the shooting was exhausting the result was satisfying.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects

The actor will be seen in multiple movies this year. His movies Sardar Udham Singh and The Great Indian Family have completed filming. In Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky will play the titular role. Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar will also be a part of the movie's cast. The biopic will be based on Udham Singh, who was well-known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer as revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919. Other than this, Vicky is working on two other movies, Sam Bahadur and Mr Lele which are currently being filmed.

