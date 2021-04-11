When Vicky Kaushal Opened Up About His Insecurities And Fears As An Actor

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal won the hearts of his fans with his performance of a rural boy in Masaan and as an army officer in the film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor has a massive fan following on social media, who are eagerly waiting for his upcoming films. Although being known as one of the top actors in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal has insecurities and fears about certain things. Read ahead to know about his insecurities.

Vicky Kaushal opens about his insecurities

During a fun interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal was questioned about his insecurities, if he has any. He replied that he's not sure if he has any insecurities but he has a fear where he thinks one day he might wake up and forget how to act. He added that he fears he might end up losing everything. Vicky Kaushal said that he appreciates when a director praises him and says 'it was a good take' after a shot and he fears he might just lose it one day.

He took reference to what he was trying to explain from Leonardo DiCaprio's character in the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In the film, Leonardo plays a character of an actor who goes through a phase where once he was a very popular actor' and after a few years he realises that he's losing his talent and he struggles to earn back fame and respect. Vicky Kaushal added that phase is very difficult for an actor and that he fears it too.

Professionally, Vicky Kaushal has a number of projects lined up. He will be seen in upcoming films Sardar Udham Singh, The Great Indian Family, and Mr Lele. In his upcoming biographical film Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the lead role of Udham Singh. He was a revolutionary freedom fighter and is best known for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in London, to take revenge for the 1919 Jalianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The film will also star Banita Sanghu and Amol Parashar in the lead roles along with Vicky Kaushal. The film will be directed by Shoojit Sircar and is known to be his dream project.

(Image Source: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram)