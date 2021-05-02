When Vivek Oberoi Guided His 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na' Film Director Samir Karnik

Kyun! Ho Gaya Na movie is one of the most popular films of actor Vivek Oberoi. Released in 2004, this film is considered to be among the major hits of the year. While a lot has been said about this film, it is a lesser known fact the film was one the verge of being shelved even before it could begin. As per IMDb, the director of this film, Samir Karnik, was facing trouble to get its shoot started before Vivek Oberoi eventually came to his help and guided him.

When Vivek Oberoi guided Samir Karnik for Kyun! Ho Gaya Na

Vivek Oberoi has played the lead role of Arjun Khanna in this movie and was among the first actors to be cast in this film. It was originally decided that UTV would be producing this film and get its production rolling. However, barely three weeks before that could happen, UTV backed out of the project which ended up stalling him. While this situation had put Samir Karnik in a fix, Vivek Oberoi guided him by coming up with a suggestion. Vivek asked him to approach well-known producer Boney Kapoor, who is the brother of actor Anil Kapoor.

This film happened to make Samir a debutant director, which could have created reservations among most producers to put faith in an inexperienced director. However, Boney Kapoor was convinced behind Samir and decided to become the producer of this film himself. The film then took off and went on to become a hit among the audiences, who praised its acting performances and direction. Vivek Oberoi this backed his Kyun! Ho Gaya Na movie director during an uncertain future for its production.

This film also starred other prominent actors such as Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Om Puri and many others. This film was also the acting debut of Kajal Aggarwal, who is seen playing the role of the sister of Diya (played by Aishwarya) in this film. It depicts the love story between two individuals with completely different views about love and marriage, followed by various unexpected twists and turns in the plot.