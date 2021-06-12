When Yami Gautam Broke Silence On Fairness Cream Controversy: 'Had Become Very Emotional'

In 2019, actor Yami Gautam was slammed for endorsing fairness creams. After massive outrage, she had broken her silence over the controversy and had mentioned that she didn't know how to react to it and that she was getting calls at 4 am, at random hours from journalists; for her to speak up on the issue. Yami had said that not many people knew what happened behind the camera and that she had become very emotional.

Yami had told Pinkvilla that for people, it just looked very easy that a certain amount of money was paid and that someone became the face of a brand. She had mentioned that she was the brand in the capacity of a model and that she had never said no to any comments or had never put up statements saying that she wouldn’t respond to any question. However, things had turned upside down post Vicky Donor, and Yami had a meeting with the brand and had expressed concern, she had said.

She had spoken about her meeting with the fairness brand owners and had remarked that she had told them that showing not being fair was something to be unhappy about wasn’t right. Gautam had also emphasised her perception of beauty and had said that every colour was beautiful. She was also surprised by how easy it was for people to troll someone.

Yami Gautam surprised fans on Friday after she posted pics from her wedding with Uri director, Aditya Dhar. The duo had worked together on the 2019 film and the news sent fans into a tizzy. Sharing a photo from her dreamy ceremony, she wrote, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family." Not only this but she also shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony. For her big day, she opted for an exquisite red saree with heavy ornaments. For the Haldi, the Bala actor wore a raw silk orange dress.

