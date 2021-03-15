When Yo Yo Honey Singh Said He Wanted To Win A Grammys 'in A Few Years'

Yo Yo Honey Singh, in an interview with Hindustan Times back in 2014, had said that his goal in life was to win a Grammy within ten years' time. The then 31-year-old musician had said that his vision was set and nothing or no one could deter him from his path. The interview cited that while the dream of the artist seemed far-fetched, Yo Yo Honey Singh was extremely serious about it. He said in the interview that he did not let fame or any kind of controversies get to his head because he was nowhere close to his goal of receiving the award which was coveted by all.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Grammy dreams

Yo Yo Honey Singh further said in the interview that while everyone called him a shining star, he did not consider himself to be successful because he had not yet reached his goal in life. He further said that where he was, was just the starting point for him and he had a long way in life to go. The musician said that he had been in the industry for ten years at that point in time, out of which for six years he was based in Punjab alone, but even then he was very successful as a music maker.

While he agreed that his work in Punjab had won him a lot of awards and fame, he felt that there was something akin to an evolution in the quality of his work. He said, in the interview, he felt that at that point he was making the best music he had ever made. At this point, he remarked that he wished to evolve his music even further and at some point in the near future even win a Grammy. The Grammys were the ultimate goal.

Singh had cited a powerful example from history to prove his point in the interview. He said that it was because Martin Luther had dared to dream that Obama was able to become the President of the United States of America. He said it was in the same manner that he aimed to win a Grammy, and if he failed to do so, he was sure someone from his bloodline would fulfil his dream. Singh claimed that nothing could distract him from his dream and his goals. He revealed that cars and fame only acted as distractions and did nothing for him. He kept himself grounded by thinking that until he did not have the Grammy in his hand, he was not really successful. His goals in life did not leave him any choice other than working hard and striving towards perfection, he said.