'When You Miss Him': Alia Bhatt Steals Ranbir Kapoor's Cap In Latest Pic, Fans Shower Love

Actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who will soon be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Brahmastra, have left fans on their toes with their sizzling chemistry. Though the two have not yet made their relationship public, yet their mushy social media posts are quite popular among the fans. Alia recently took to Instagram and shared a picture in one of Ranbir’s caps and confessed that she is ‘missing’ him. The cap had an inscription that read ‘High as your expectations."

Alia Bhatt steals Ranbir Kapoor's belongings in latest pics

The RRR star styled the cap with a black coloured top and opted to leave her hair loose under it. She shared in the caption, “when you miss him so you steal his belongings (& make sure you take many selfies).” Alia’s friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Naughty little possum.” Fans of the two could not control their excitement and expressed their fondness over the two. One of the users wrote, “MG!!!!! You are soooooo in love dearrrrr.”

Another user wrote, “ Missing 8.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “You looking pretty in his belongings.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Who is him??That playboy Ranbir ur true lobe??” Earlier this month, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor had headed to Delhi to shoot Luv Ranjan's untitled film. They were joined by Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. Previously, Alia had shared a beautiful picture of hers posing against a scenic sunset.

The actress had hinted that the picture was clicked by her rumoured boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for a few years now and speculations are rife that the couple is planning to tie the knot soon. The couple was also living together during lockdown last year and Ranbir had given his lady love a stylish hair cut too. Apart from secret holidays and dinner outings, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also ringed in the New Year together with their families in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the two will be seen sharing screen space in Brahmastra which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Apart from this Alia Bhatt will also be seen in RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Darling. While Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Shamshera and Animal.

IMAGE: PTI

