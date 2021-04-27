When Zohra Sehgal Was Almost Visited By Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru On Her Wedding Reception

Zohra Sehgal is a prolific actor who has worked in several films throughout the course of her nearly seven-decades-long career. But, did you know that at one point, Zohra Sehgal was so well known that she was almost paid a visit by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at her wedding reception, had it not been for his arrest due to the Quit India movement. On the occasion of Zohra Sehgal's birthday, that very chapter is being revisited. Read on to know more.

When Jawaharlal Nehru almost paid a visit to Zohra Sehgal at her wedding reception:

As per a report on Tribune India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru almost paid a visit to Zohra Sehgal on her wedding reception back in 1942, when she tied the knot with Kameshwar Segal. But, he was arrested two days prior because he supported Mahatma Gandhi's "Quit India" movement. Kameshwar would fulfil his duties as Zohra Sehgal's husband for a total of 17 years, up until 1959. That year saw Zohra Sehgal's husband leaving behind his wife and two kids as he committed suicide. The reasons behind the same are not yet known.

About Zohra Sehgal's book:

Zohra Sehgal's book, Fatty, which has been penned down by her daughter, Kiran, also makes a mention of the above incident. The book in question takes the reader through the life of the Cheeni Kum star, from her early days to her tours and her marriage. It also touches upon her life in London and the eventual return to Delhi, where she spent her last few years. The book, which is now available on Amazon, includes some never-before-seen pictures of the star with her family and even from the times she performed on stage and her days as an aspiring dancer.

About Zohra Sehgal:

Zohra Mumtaz Sehgal was an Indian actress, dancer, and choreographer. Having begun her career as a member of a contemporary dance troupe, she transitioned into acting roles beginning in the 1940s. She would go on to be a part of over a hundred Bollywood productions, as well as become a part of international TV shows such as Doctor Who and Mind Your Language, amongst others. Zohra Sehgal passed away after succumbing to a cardiac arrest at the age of 102.