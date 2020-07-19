Where Is Harman Baweja Now? Know 'Love Story 2050' Actor's Whereabouts And Career Details

Even though Bollywood actor Harman Baweja is nowhere to be seen in any recent films, he is still being spotted around by paparazzi. Harman made his acting debut with Love Story 2050, where he shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, after four flops, the actor was not seen on the big screens.

Harman Baweja was last spotted at the screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action drama flick War. As seen in the pictures, the actor has now put on some weight and sports a salt-and-pepper beard. The What's Your Raashee? actor was also spotted attending his rumoured ex-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra Jonas' wedding reception. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their third wedding reception in Mumbai on December 20, 2018. Harman Baweja had donned a simple dark blue suit piece clubbed with a white shirt and blue pants.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone’s throwback pics with Vin Diesel will make you want to see them together

The actor was also spotted at Ajay Devgn's father Verru Devgan's funeral. He attended the ceremony with his father Harry Baweja. In this video, he can be seen helping his father as they walk to Ajay Devgn's house. Take a look at the video here.

Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha or Anusha Dandekar; who slayed the churidar with a balloon look?

Harman Baweja's Net Worth

As per calculated reports on an online portal, Harman Baweja's net worth in 2020 is $1 million - $5 million, approx. That converts to ₹7 crore to ₹37 crore. His debut film Love Story 2050 was produced by his mother Pammi Baweja and directed by his father Harry Baweja. It stars Priyanka Chopra as the lead. The sci-fiction romantic film was a huge box office failure. As per reports, it only managed to recover half the amount of its ₹40 crore budget.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar with Kartik Aaryan or Akshay Kumar: Who makes a better pair?

Next, in 2009, he did two movies. First, the sports film Victory which was based on cricket. Even though it had notable appearances by both Indian and international cricketers, the film could only rake up ₹1.9 crores after its release and was a failure at the box office. He then was seen in the romantic comedy What's Your Raashee, another film with Priyanka Chopra. With a box office gross of ₹17 crores, this film also failed at the box office. After a 5 year long absence, he appeared in Dishkiyaaon (2014).

Also Read | When Nushrratt Bharuccha had her big fan moment with Kareena Kapoor Khan; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.