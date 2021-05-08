Last Updated:

'Where Is Mahboob?': 'RK/RKAY' Trailer Depicts Interesting Premise With Twist In The Tale

'Where is Mahboob?' is the question on everyone's minds as 'RK/RKAY' trailer depicted an interesting premise with a rather unique twist in the tale.

India is currently battling a deadly wave of COVID-19, which has resulted in a record number of cases and deaths, prompting states to enforce partial or complete lockdowns. As a result, shootings and post-production have been halted, because of which new releases have been few and far between. One film, however, is gearing up for release during the pandemic, and that is Rajat Kapoor-Mallika Sherawat and Ranvir Shorey-starrer RK/RKAY.

RK/RKAY trailer out 

The makers of RK/RKAY have unveiled the trailer, that features Rajat Kapoor as a protagonist in real and reel life, as well as the director in both cases. The plot traces the shooting of a period movie with Mahboob as the lead character played by Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat as his leading lady while quirky characters like Ranvir Shorey complete the cast.

Right from romancing the heroine, dealing with the drug mafia, the hero does everything that is expected of a hero. However, there is a twist in the tale when the team realises that there is no Mahboob at all in the movie. They are unable to find him even in the negatives.

Right from a conspiracy theory on someone’s threat making him flee to the team approaching the police and the crystal ball expert, the mystery continues. Meanwhile, even Rajat’s sons are aware of the peculiar situation of the missing character in the movie, and are curious to know their whereabouts.

Ranvir Shorey continues his partnership in Rajat Kapoor movies, that consists of movies like Bheja Fry, Mithya, Raat Gayi, Baat gayi? Mixed Doubles, Kadakh among others. 

RK/RKAY is releasing in theatres in the USA and Canada on May 14. The movie also stars Kubbra Sait, Manu Rishi, among others. The film has also been screened at the Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival and Shanghai International Film Festival.

