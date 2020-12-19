Where Is 'Prem Rog' Filmed? Know Where This Classic Raj Kapoor Film Was Shot

Prem Rog is a classic romantic film that released in the year 1982. The film was widely loved by the audiences because of the stellar performances put up bu the cast. It also won several awards as well. The cast of Prem Rog includes Rishi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapuri and Nanda among others. If one wants to know the filming locations of this classic movie, this article provides all the details.

Shooting location of Prem Rog

Where is Prem Rog filmed?

According to IMDB, most of the film has been shot in Poona and RK Studios in Mumbai.

Raj-Baug Loni, Poona, Maharashtra

Most of the filming of Prem Rog is done in Raj-Baug Loni which is located Poona, Maharashtra. The popular Raj Kapoor Memorial has been built on the campus of MIT Pune. It is situated 30 kilometres away from the main Pune City. The museum celebrates the achievements of Raj Kapoor and his contributions to the field of cinema. The blockbuster movie Satyam Shivam Sundaram has been shot here as well.

RK Studios, Chembur, Mumbai

Some parts of the movie Prem Rog have been shot at the RK Studios in Chembur. There was a massive fire in the iconic landmark in 2017. Most of the studio was burned down and destroyed. The studios have seen some of the most lavish Holi celebrations and pompous Ganpati celebrations as well. Popular movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ashoka The Great, Bobby, Mera Naam Joker and Jaanbaaz have been shot here as well.

According to a report by Filmipia, the song Bhanvre Ne Khilaya Phool from the movie Prem Rog has been shot in Amsterdam. It took nine days to complete the shooting of the song. The crew of the movie had to shoot for long hours during the day because it doe not dark early in Amsterdam.

The plot of Prem Rog

The plot of the film revolves around a rich girl who is the daughter of a Thakur. She has a best friend who is an orphan and no money to make his ends meet. He falls in love with her as they grow up. But she has faced tragic losses in life. Their relationship is not approved by her conservative family as well.

Image courtesy- @bollywood.nostalgia Instagram

