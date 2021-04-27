Where To Watch 'Mumbai Saga' Online? Know All About John Abraham And Emraan Hashmi Film

Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi was released in theatres on March 19. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the gangster drama film also features Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover. Now, more than a month after its theatrical release, fans can watch the film online. Read to know where to watch Mumbai Saga online.

Where to watch Mumbai Saga online?

Amidst the pandemic, various films are getting an OTT release. Fans can now watch the action movie Mumbai Saga on Amazon Prime Video. The film is available to watch since April 27 on the streaming platform. As per PTI, Vijay Subramaniam, Director, and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, given the sustained interest of audiences for action movies on their platform, he is hopeful people will enjoy Mumbai Saga.

The movie received a positive review from the audience when it was released in theatres. Movie Critic Taran Adarsh called the movie "power-packed" further calling John's performance terrific and Emraan's performance impactful. At the worldwide box office, the film collected Rs 22.59 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

More about Mumbai Saga

The movie is set in the early 90s and is a story about a gangster named Amartya Rao (Abraham) and a senior Inspector Vijay Sawarkar (Hashmi). The cop is given the task to bring down the gangster as the crime rate in the city skyrockets. The movie shows the consequences that helped Bombay turn into Mumbai. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir under the banners T-Series and White Feather Films.

According to PTI, John Abraham talked about the movie being the third collaboration with director Sanjay. Earlier the duo worked in movies like Zinda and Shootout at Wadala. He added that he loves working with Sanjay and that he brings the best out of the actor. He also added that the director knows and understands the audience and delivers a movie that is loved by them. Emraan Hashmi on the other hand said that the movie is very close to him. Take a look at the trailer of Mumbai Saga below.

Promo Image Source: Still From Mumbai Saga trailer