Where To Watch 'Vasundhara', The Telugu Dubbed Version Of Jyothika's 'Kaatrin Mozhi'?

South Indian actor Jyothika's movie Vasundhara is the Telugu dubbed version of the 2018 Tamil comedy-drama Kaatrin Mozhi. The movie is the adaptation of the 2017 Bollywood movie Tumhari Sulu. Helmed by Radha Mohan, the film also stars Vidharth and Lakshmi Manchu in key roles. Scroll down to read more details like where to watch Vasundhara, its plot and if it is available on OTT platforms

A look at Vasundhara plot

The movie centres on the premise of a housewife Vasundhara who is an ambitious woman and gets a chance to become a radio jockey for a late-night relationship advice show. Vidharth plays the role of her husband in the movie while Lakshmi Manchu plays the role of her boss. Vasundhara is a simple woman who dreams of working and being independent but cannot do a white collared job as she has not completed her high school education. She loves listening to the radio and takes part in every contest that takes place around her.

One day she wins a contest on the radio and goes to her favourite radio station to receive her prize. However, when she reaches there she finds out that the radio station is conducting an audition for radio jockeys and Vasundhara ultimately get selected to be a part of the company. Thus begins her exciting journey of being a radio jockey who manages to become popular by giving out relationship advice in a sensual voice. However, not everything is a bed of roses for Vasundhara as her husband gets initially upset that she took up a job without consulting him but later caves and her family starts giving her flak and forcing her to quit her job as they find it embarrassing. The film documents how the woman manages both her household and her professional life in her own unique way and style.

Where to watch Vasundhara?

While Vasundhara movie is currently not available to stream on OTT you can watch the original Tamil version titled Kaatrin Mozhi on Amazon Prime Video. The movie Vasundhara was premiered on TV in February 2021 on the Star Maa channel Watch the trailer of Vasundhara right below.

IMAGE: STILL FROM VASUNDHARA

