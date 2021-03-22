Where Was 'De Dana Dan' Filmed? Know All About 'De Dana Dan' Shooting Locations

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty-starrer De Dana Dan was released on November 27, 2009. The movie focused on the lives of Nitin Bankar (Akshay Kumar) and Ram Mishra (Suniel Shetty) who have low bank balances and want to get a lot of money quickly and impress their girlfriends. They devise plans to kidnap Nitin's boss' dog, who is very dear to her, and ask for a huge ransom. Their plans fail which ends up working out in their favour.

The movie was based in Singapore. Some of the major sequences in the movie take place in the Pan Pacific hotel in Singapore. A few of the final scenes were also shot in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Where was De Dana Dan filmed?

When Anjali Kakkad and Manpreet Oberoi's weddings are fixed with two different boys, both the marriages are arranged at the Pan Pacific. The two protagonists Nitin Bankar and Ram Mishra take Nitin's boss' dog and decide to wait at the hotel to hide from the boss. However, the ending scene was shot in a studio in Goregaon, Mumbai. The majority of the film is shot in Singapore, especially the Pan Pacific Hotel. The hotel is located in the Downtown Core neighbourhood in Singapore. It is a 5-star hotel.

Some of the scenes from the song Rishte Naate are shot in the business district of Raffles Place. One scene is also shot near the Chevron House, a skyscraper located at the centre of the district. The skyscraper has 33 floors and three basement levels. Chevron House was formerly known as Caltex house.

According to Charm Board, a scene where Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif can be seen riding a tandem cycle is shot in one of the parks in Singapore, called East Coast Park Service Road, Singapore. A sequence of the song also shows the scenery with the Singapore Flyer in the background. The Singapore Flyer is a giant wheel similar to the London Eye.

The infamous flood scene from the movie was shot at a studio in Goregaon, Mumbai, according to a report in Slate Magazine. The flood in the movie takes place when a suitcase full of explosives is tossed in the water tank at the Pan Pacific. This causes the walls of the water tank to break and release all the water.