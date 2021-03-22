Where Was 'Gully Boy' Filmed? All About The Shooting Locations Of Alia Bhatt's 2019 Film

Gully Boy is a critically acclaimed 2019 movie, which was inspired by the rap music culture in India and the lives of famous rappers Divine and Naezy. The movie was directed by Zoya Akhtar who produced it under her banner Tiger Baby Films along with Excel Entertainment, and the movie released in theatres on February 14, 2019. Read along and find out where was Gully Boy filmed, and about Gully Boy filming locations.

A look at Gully Boy shooting locations

According to filmapia, the movie was completely shot in Mumbai, as the characters in it were inspired by people who were born and brought up in the city. The lead characters Murad, his girlfriend Safeena as well as his inspiration MC Sher, were all from the slums of the city and thus most of the shooting was done at the Dharavi slum area. Apart from this, there were scenes and songs in the movie which were shot at Dhobi Ghat, the foot over bridge at Dharavi and Kurla Station.

Another scene where Safeena hits a girl with the beer bottle has been shot at a Parsi café in the city named Café 12, the scene where Murad and his friends steal a car has been shot at the Kala Ghoda area. The sequence where MC Sher guides Murad about how to better his rap-battle skills was shot at Wadi Bunder while the song where Murad goes spray painting around the city with his friends was shot at and around Atria Mall. Also, the scene where Murad gets introduced to rap music at a college fest where MC Sher performs was shot at the Vinayak Ganesh Vaze College in Mumbai.

More about Gully Boy

The movie broke several records after it bagged 13 Filmfare Awards which included Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress. It also got the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards, making it the second film so far to get all the four acting awards after a period of 21 years since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The movie was also the official Indian entry at the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International feature film category.