Where Was 'Pyaar Ka Punchama' Filmed? Know About Luv Ranjan's Film's Shoot Locations

Director Luv Ranjan’s 2011 release, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, a romance-comedy drama, had received a positive response from the audience as well as the critics. The film featured Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo Bakhirta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma in the lead roles. The film was highly praised for its comic timings and production. Even after all these years, many viewers are curious to know about Pyaar Ka Punchnama filming locations. If- ‘Where was Pyaar Ka Punchnama filmed?’- has become a recurrent question of your latest searches, here we’ve got a detailed answer for you.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama Shooting Locations - Gurgaon

According to Hindustan Times, the filming of Pyaar Ka Punchnama was majorly done in several parts of Gurgaon during winters. The films’ lead actor, Divyendu, had recalled the shooting days and revealed that all the scenes at the dhaba were filmed at three in the morning in Gurgaon in December. He had said that it was cold and they were supposed to be shooting for summer scenes. The actor had revealed that they would have some shots between the scenes in order to keep themselves warm. The sad song of the film titled, Baanwre, which showed that it was raining, was also shot in the same city during nighttime.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama marked the acting debut of Kartik Aaryan and Divyendu. The plot of the film revolved around the lives of three working bachelors who find girls with whom they fall in love. The aftermath showed the twists and turns of the newly developing love stories of the couples. Kartik Aaryan was seen playing Rajat aka Rajjo. Raayo played Vikrant Choudhary and Divyendu Sharma played Nishant aka Liquid. The trio’s love interests - Nushrratt played Rajjo’s girlfriend, Sonnalli played Vikrant’s girlfriend, while Ishita played Liquid’s love interest.

One of the scenes of the film has been the longest single-take scene in the Bollywood industry. The musical score was composed by Abhijit Vaghani. The film managed to bag several accolades such as Mirchi Music Awards and ETC Bollywood Business Awards 2010 for the most successful small budget film.

