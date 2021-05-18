Where Was Ram Lakhan Filmed? Here're More About The Shoot Locations Used In This Film

Ram Lakhan is a popular Hindi film that released in 1989, becoming one of the major hits of the year. Directed by veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, this movie stars Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles. While this film has received praises for its plot and acting performances, the scenic locations used in its filming have also been one of its recognised aspects. Following is more about the place that was used as Ram Lakhan shooting location, along with a list of other popular films which have been shot there.

Where was Ram Lakhan filmed?

According to meabhi.com, Located in the state of Tamil Nadu, Ooty was where for the filming of Ram Lakhan. The location is known for its various natural scenic spots, and one of the film’s popular songs, Mujhe Tumse Hay Kitne Lage, features several of these spots in the background. Ooty is considered to be one of the most prominent tourist spots in the country and has been used for the shooting of many other known films. Subhash Ghai has himself used this location for filming of his other films such as Hero, Karz and Yaadein.

Some of the other popular films that have been shot in Ooty include Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Dil Se, Raja Hindustani, Hum Aake Hai Koun, Barfi, Sadma, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and many other hits. The locations within Ooty which have been used in Ram Lakhan visibly provide backgrounds that match with mood of its respective scenes. This movie went on to become one of the highest grossing films of the year of it’s release, earning a total of Rs. 18 crores all over the world, according to bestoftheyear.in.

The plot of Ram Lakhan focuses on the story of two brothers with completely different personalities, which have been played by Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Some of the other popular actors who have starred in this film include Raakhee, Madhuri Dikshit, Dimple Kapadia, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher and many others. This film has been given various felicitations upon its success, which includes two Filmfare awards in the categories of ‘Best Supporting Actress’ and ‘Best Performance in a Comic Role’.

