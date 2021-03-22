Where Was 'Singh Is Kinng' Filmed? Know About Shooting Locations Of Anees Bazmee's Film

Singh is Kinng is an Anees Bazmee directed movie which released in the year 2008. It was a remake of the movie Miracles, starring Jackie Chan which is inspired by the movies Lady for a Day and Pocketful of Miracles by director Frank Capra. The movie was produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and was received well by the audiences as well as the critics. Singh is Kinng has been shot both in India and abroad, read along to take a look at where was Singh is Kinng filmed.

A look at Singh is Kinng shooting locations

The movie starts with scenes that were shot in India, in the villages of Punjab where the characters of Happy and Lucky belonged to. Further on, the scenes where Happy is staying in Australia were mostly shot in Queensland and included the spots, Kangaroo Point, Brisbane, South Brisbane, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia as well as Coolangatta, as per IMDb. Apart from this two of the songs from the film were shot in Egypt.

The song Jee Karda was shot at The Temple Complex of Karnak as well as The Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut, which are both in Luxor, Egypt. The scene where Sonia’s purse is snatched and Happy chases the thief to get it back was shot at the Mohammed Ali Pasha Mosque in Cairo, Egypt. The much loved and award-winning song Teri Ore was shot with the Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx of Giza in the background.

More about Singh is Kinng

The movie arrived in theatres on August 8, 2008, and starred Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, Ranvir Shorey, Neha Dhupia, Javed Jaffrey, Sonu Sood and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles. The story follows the life of Happy Singh, who is a good person at heart but ends up causing a series of troubles in the lives of people in his village, although unknowingly. The villagers are fed up with this and decide to send him on a long trip to get back Lucky who is also from his village and stays in Australia so as to avoid the trouble Happy causes, for a while as he is away. Happy is elated to take this trip, only to realise that Lucky doesn't want to return to the village and is the Kinng of the Australian underworld and the movie follows what happens further.

The movie went on to become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year 2008. It featured a cameo appearance by Snoop Dogg for the title track and Shreya Ghoshal who voiced the song Teri Ore went on to win Filmfare Award and IIFA Award for Best Female Playback Singer.