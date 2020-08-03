Which Celebrity's Lifestyle Will You Trade With? Take The Quiz Here

One often wonders how it would be to live a celebrity lifestyle. From their wardrobe to fancy cars and house design, most people have dreamt of having a lifestyle posh or classy like popular personalities. Below are some aspects of Bollywood celebrities' lifestyles. Check out and decide which celeb’s life you would want to trade with.

Q.1 Where would you like to stay during the lockdown?

A bungalow opposite to a beach like Pahadi style house in mountains of Manali A huge balcony house filled with flowers and plants An apartment on the highest floor from where you can see the entire city

Q.2 If you were to post about your recent workout, what Instagram caption would you choose?

Feeling free like you couldn't believe!! Working my #Core. Life is about Balance & Stability. Stay motivated and don’t let the lethargy get to you. Sitting on the mat every day for few minutes, trying to tune in even when infinite thoughts might interfere, offers as much benefits to our body and mind. The act of meditating is actually classified as ‘Upasana Yoga’ in Yogic scriptures. You are #StrongerThanYouThink 💪🏾

Q.3 What fashion and styling sense would you prefer?

Formal suited up and dashing style Ethnic and royal wardrobe Simple outfits with sober colour shade Quirky and colourful outgoing fashion style

Q.4 Which of these travel spots you would choose to add to your post lockdown vacation list?

A super quick and short vacation with the family to San Fruttuoso on the Italian Riviera between Camogli and Portofino, Italy. A blissful and holy trip to Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. An impulsive vacation to Rome, Europe. Family vacation to the Golden Temple, Amritsar, Punjab.

Q.5 Are you planning for a weekend with your family or friends? Select one of these celebs ideas to spend quality time with family. Which of these ideas would you try?

A perfect beach day playing volleyball with friends. Family picnic in woods and valley, playing games and enjoying the beauty of nature. Simply sitting and spending an evening by the marine jetty, watching birds and boats. If you don't want to go out, spending quality time with your family or partner at home wearing facial masks, cooking, or spring cleaning.

Q.6 Which of the following airport looks would you add to your wardrobe?

Orange and black printed t-shirt layered with a black bummer jacket paired with black denim and a pair of brown sneakers. Creamish kurta dress paired with white salwar and white dupatta sported with transparent tinted glasses. A simple tee with a graphic picture or quote clubbed with tights or workout pants and layered with a jacket and sports shoes or sneakers. Quirky co-ord look with a colourful oversized tee and oversized pants sported with sports shoes.

Q.7 Q.7 If you were to buy a supercar, which of the following do you think would suit you best?

Porsche Cayenne Mercedes Benz SUV Mercedes Benz GLE Mercedes Benz GLS

Q.8 Which of these inspiring and positive quotes would you opt for a #MondayMotivation caption?

"I’m from a land where people make mistakes and try again. Harder, faster; where negativity is not an option." "My biggest asset is that I know how to learn, and that, I believe, will help me in the long run." "You .... Yes you!!! It’s getting there... hold on be strong . You have done all fine until now and things are gonna get even better." 🦾 #mondaymindset

Q.9 How would you spend your time during the lockdown?

Home workout and focusing on your health. Spending time family. Doing yoga and reading books. Helping your partner in household chores.

Answers

Celebrities' names according to options given above in all the questions -

Akshay Kumar Kangana Ranaut Taapsee Pannu Ranveer Singh

