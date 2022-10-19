Last Updated:

White-themed Decor To Celebs In Attendance; A Look At Ayushmann-Tahira’s Diwali Bash

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap recently hosted a star-studded Diwali party at their home. From white-themed decor to celebs & more, here's a look at it:

Ayushmann Khurrana
1/9
Image: Instagram/@tahirakashyapkhurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap hosted a star-studded Diwali party at their home.

Ayushmann Khurrana
2/9
Image: Instagram/@tahirakashyapkhurrana

Tahira shared a glimpse of the home decorations which had white-coloured mattresses, colourful pillows and pastel-hued sofa sets which matched perfectly with the white walls. 

Ayushmann Khurrana
3/9
Image: Instagram/@tahirakashyapkhurrana

The pic had a glimpse of a window view and the couple decorated their house with beautiful white lights.

Ayushmann Khurrana
4/9
Image: Instagram/@tahirakashyapkhurrana

Taapsee, Rakul Preet Singh and more celebrities also attended the party.

Ayushmann Khurrana
5/9
Image: Instagram/@tahirakashyapkhurrana

Here, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Tahira Kashyap and Sonali Bendre could be seen posing for a picture together.

Ayushmann Khurrana
6/9
Image: Instagram/@tahirakashyapkhurrana

Kartik Aaryan also posed with for a perfect selfie with Kriti Sanon and Tahira Kashyap.

Ayushmann Khurrana
7/9
Image: Instagram/@tahirakashyapkhurrana

Manish Malhotra looked regal in his black ensemble as he strikes a pose with Nushrat Bhharuchha, Bendra and Kashyap.

Ayushmann Khurrana
8/9
Image: Instagram/@tahirakashyapkhurrana

Newlyweds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha also attended the party.

Ayushmann Khurrana
9/9
Image: Instagram/@tahirakashyapkhurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana enjoyed it to the fullest, as evident from the picture. The actor is seen dancing at the party hosted by him.

