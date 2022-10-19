White-themed Decor To Celebs In Attendance; A Look At Ayushmann-Tahira’s Diwali Bash

Quick links:
Tahira shared a glimpse of the home decorations which had white-coloured mattresses, colourful pillows and pastel-hued sofa sets which matched perfectly with the white walls.
The pic had a glimpse of a window view and the couple decorated their house with beautiful white lights.
Here, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Tahira Kashyap and Sonali Bendre could be seen posing for a picture together.
Manish Malhotra looked regal in his black ensemble as he strikes a pose with Nushrat Bhharuchha, Bendra and Kashyap.